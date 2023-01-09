InventHelp Inventor Develops Waist Trainer Swimsuit for Women (ALL-3085)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new swimsuit for women that would create an attractive and sexy appearance by slimming the waist," said an inventor, from Morrow, Ga., "so I invented the WAIST TRAINER SWIMSUIT. My design may allow the wearer to feel more confident and comfortable at the beach or pool."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a modified design for swimwear. In doing so, it would slim the waist. As a result, it enhances the wearer's appearance and it could increase self-esteem and confidence. The invention features an attractive design that is easy and comfortable to wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3085, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp