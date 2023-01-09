The Ken Blanchard Companies® Releases Essential Motivators™

A Framework for Understanding Ourselves and Others

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, announced today the release of Essential Motivators™, a program that provides a framework for identifying your pattern of core psychological needs, values, and behaviors. It helps people better understand themselves and others, which allows them to appreciate different perspectives and drives all performance to a higher level.

While working in hybrid environments, managing numerous generations in the workplace, and recognizing the challenges of DEI, it is increasingly important for people to embrace differences and work together effectively. Essential Motivators helps team members recognize their own strengths and stressors as well as the strengths and stressors of others. This awareness of core needs and values strengthens relationships and drives engagement and inclusion.

Blanchard partnered with human and organizational development expert Linda Berens to create Essential Motivators based on her dedicated research and books, Understanding Yourself and Others and Exploring Essential Motivators: The Book.

"People are unique—they come in all varieties. Knowing some of the fundamental ways people are different assures us that we are okay in our own uniqueness and that we have company in some of our oddities. The more we can understand about ourselves and each other, the better we can work together," said Linda Berens.

"I became aware of my core strengths and needs early in my career and found it incredibly valuable because I was able to work better with others. Being able to provide this information to your employees will improve collaboration and, in many cases, morale and engagement," said Scott Blanchard, president, The Ken Blanchard Companies.

Essential Motivators is available as a hybrid virtual design with self-study and instructor-led sessions and as an online overview. Attend Blanchard's live webinar on January 18 for an introduction to Essential Motivators.

