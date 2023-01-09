TRANSWESTERN ACQUIRES MGA TO ENHANCE MID-ATLANTIC TENANT ADVISORY SOLUTIONS

Strategic Expansion Strengthens Market Presence in Greater Washington, D.C.

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces the acquisition of MGA, Inc, one of Washington, D.C.'s top commercial real estate firms specializing in tenant advisory services. Transwestern adds eight brokers from MGA to expand the scope and expertise of its Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions platform in the Mid-Atlantic region. In addition, three professionals skilled in financial analysis and project management will join Transwestern.

Transwestern Logo (PRNewswire)

Transwestern enhances Mid-Atlantic Tenant Advisory Soultions with acquisition of Washington D.C. -based CRE firm, MGA.

"MGA is a well-established tenant advisory leader with regional and national reach. Integrating the firm's knowledge and expertise with Transwestern's global platform positions us to deliver transformative solutions to complex workplace challenges and enhance value for our clients," said Phil McCarthy, Transwestern's Mid-Atlantic Executive Managing Co-Director.

Established in 2010, MGA is a full-service tenant representation firm providing real estate advisory services such as workplace strategy, market intelligence, site selection and lease negotiation, as well as project management and post-occupancy services for real estate occupiers. The firm's diverse roster of regional and multi-market clients includes Environmental Defense Fund, Share Our Strength, KIPP DC, Technomics, FP1 Strategies, Carnegie Institution for Science and Society for Human Resource Management. MGA Founder and President Michael Goldman built the firm to offer clients a seamless partnership during all stages of the real estate process. He leads a knowledgeable team of experienced brokers known for bringing fresh perspectives and creative ideas to solve complex real estate challenges.

"Combining MGA's talents with Transwestern's gives us the resources and support to continue disrupting the marketplace and setting the standard for tenant representation. We look forward to leveraging the dynamic synergy between our firms to provide outstanding service to our clients," said Goldman.

MGA began operating as Transwestern on January 1, 2023, growing the firm's presence in the Mid-Atlantic to more than 265 team members providing tenant advisory, agency leasing, asset services, capital markets and consulting services to owners, occupiers and investors of real estate. Further solidifying its position in the market, Transwestern has signed a letter of intent to acquire West, Lane & Schlager (WLS), a 26-year-old commercial real estate firm exclusively representing clients in Greater Washington, D.C.

Transwestern's growth strategy capitalizes on opportunities to strengthen full-service capabilities in markets where it already has a presence through symbiotic partnerships with companies like MGA and WLS, enhancing the firm's existing offerings across the Mid-Atlantic region.

"The cultural alignment and complementary skill sets achieved through this acquisition better position us to anticipate and respond to where the market – and the industry – is headed," said Tom Lawyer, TRS President. "In this way, we are prepared to deliver recommendations and solutions that drive measurable value to all real estate constituents."

Earlier this month, Transwestern announced the acquisition of Chicago-based MB Real Estate, adding to its Midwest region 120 team members and a property management portfolio exceeding 12 million square feet.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

