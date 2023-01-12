Flickinger Machine Exhibition at 2023 World of Concrete Expo

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Flickinger Machine is pleased to share that they will have an exhibit at the 2023 World of Concrete Expo on January 17 – 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Our company is proud to have served Houston and beyond with quality hydraulic equipment including jacks, pumps, spreaders, bolting equipment and more for decades. Now we are excited to share what we can do with World of Concrete attendees in Las Vegas," said Fred Flickinger, President.

The World of Concrete is a concrete and masonry trade show event that is estimated to attract 1,500 exhibitors and sixty thousand industry professionals from all over the world. The 2023 event will take place January 17-19 at a 700,000 square-foot indoor and outdoor exhibition space. Exhibitors will include original equipment manufacturers as well as U.S. equipment and tool distributors that serve the concrete, construction, and masonry industries. It is currently the only international trade show for masonry and concrete professionals.

Whether it be via hydraulic pumps, power seating jacks, post-tension jacks, grippers, hand wedge setters, hydraulic spreaders, or nose cones, Flickinger Machine has decades of experience in providing products and services to critical aerospace and defense, energy, construction, and automotive industries.

"Equipping industry field personnel with more power to get the job done is an honor Flickinger Machine takes great pride in. We are thrilled to have a seat at the table for an international trade show of this caliber and look forward to assisting many more with the state-of-the-art products and tools we offer to do their jobs safely and efficiently," Flickinger concluded.

About Flickinger Machine:

Flickinger Machine has been a trusted partner serving a variety of industries for decades, including energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and many more. They have supplied, serviced, and provided maintenance on critical hydraulic equipment to keep these industries productive and safe in the work they do. Visit www.fmpte.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:

Beth Guide

713-703-3030 Ext. 701

beth@verticalweb.com

