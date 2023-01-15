Cipia announces new design win; additional OEM to integrate Driver Sense DMS

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company had secured a design win with an additional Chinese OEM together with Tier 1 HiRain. Cipia's Driver Sense Driver Monitoring System (DMS) will be incorporated into a pickup truck model that will be sold in South America, Australia and New Zealand. Cipia's DMS will run on an OmniVision SoC. The model is expected to start production in 2023.

The deal breaks new ground for Cipia, representing the company's first design win with both HiRain and the OEM. With this announcement, Cipia has now been awarded 29 design wins across 6 car manufacturers.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said "The selection of Cipia's DMS by a new OEM and Tier 1 demonstrates again the reliability and quality of our technology, and our ability to deliver safer and better driving experiences. We are continuing to push and expand our collaborations with new OEMs, focusing on the US, European and Chinese markets."

Cipia's Driver Sense software uses computer vision and AI to monitor the driver's state in real-time. The DMS detects signs of drowsiness, distraction, phone use, seatbelt and more, enabling lifesaving alerts to the driver.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes: Driver Sense – driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and a driver monitoring solutions for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 29 design wins, across 6 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include an electric car manufacturer in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

