InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Apply Lotions to Hard-To-Reach Areas (DCD-187)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to apply lotions and other products to the back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Silver Spring, Md., "so I invented the LOTION EZY. My design eliminates the need for help and it saves time and effort."

The invention provides an effective way to apply moisturizing lotions, sunscreens, or medicinal rubs to various hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to ask for assistance. It also reduces messes associated with greasy hands. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

