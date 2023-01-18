CHARLES & COLVARD ENGAGES LYTHAM PARTNERS TO LEAD INVESTOR RELATIONS AND SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION PROGRAM

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown Made, Not Mined™ gemstones, announced it has retained Lytham Partners, LLC, one of the industry's leading investor relations firms, to launch an investor relations and shareholder communications program.

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the country's leading investor relations firms, having created one of the industry's largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. This platform is matched with a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined throughout press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, and websites.

"As we advance the Company into an exciting new era, it is imperative that we partner with an investor relations firm with a strong reputation and relationships to accelerate our growth trajectory and amplify our value proposition. We have selected Lytham Partners, a renowned and highly reputable investor relations agency, to refine our messaging, expand our investor base, and enact best practices to our investor communications program," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.

"Don and his team have worked diligently to establish Charles & Colvard as one of the industry's top sources of fine jewelry. We look forward to introducing the Company to our platform of investors, while installing best practices within their communications program at all levels to keep shareholders apprised of the developments," commented Robert Blum, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively made, not mined™ above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. Their Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit http://www.charlesandcolvard.com.

