Lennox Industries Introduces Groundbreaking Smart Home Innovation

The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat unlocks the full potential of Lennox® heating and cooling systems while optimizing comfort and energy savings for homeowners

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox Industries, a trusted home comfort solutions and energy efficiency innovator for over 127 years, announced the latest additions to its industry-leading suite of smart products with the launch of the Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat and accessories, including the Lennox Smart Air Quality Monitor and the Lennox Smart Room Sensor.

The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat unlocks the full potential of Lennox® heating and cooling systems while optimizing comfort and energy savings for homeowners (PRNewswire)

With 82% of homeowners saying they prioritize good air quality in their homes more now compared to a year ago, indoor air quality continues to be an increasingly important consideration for homeowners.1 The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat and accessories go beyond "smart" to ensure the most perfect air and peace of mind for homeowners by detecting air pollutants, customizing comfort by room, providing maintenance reminders and service alerts, and more.

"At Lennox, we believe the air in your home should be personalized to your degree of perfection," said Quan Nguyen, Vice President and General Manager at Lennox Industries. "The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat controls a one-of-a-kind, fully communicating system that seamlessly and intelligently works together to stay tuned into your home and deliver consistently perfect, healthy air."

According to the "State of the Air" 2022 report from the American Lung Association, despite decades of progress on cleaning up sources of air pollution, more than 40% of Americans—over 137 million people—are living in places with failing grades for unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone. Combined with the almost two-thirds of homeowners that have pets and over one-third with household members with allergies, the demand for clean indoor air is more important than ever.2 To combat poor quality air resulting from outdoor air pollution and other allergens, the Lennox Dave Lennox Signature Collection digital HVAC system, when paired with the S40 thermostat and the Smart Air Quality Monitor, has the exclusive ability to detect air pollutants and trigger air cleaning on demand to ensure the healthiest air possible.

"The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat is more than a temperature regulator; it is the command center for your entire Lennox system," said Ingrid Berkley, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Controls & Indoor Air Quality at Lennox Industries. "The S40 Smart Thermostat monitors sensors throughout your home while ensuring a seamless user experience, bolstered by a variety of automation features."

The suite of technologically advanced smart accessories launching alongside the S40 Smart Thermostat – the Lennox Smart Air Quality Monitor and the Lennox Smart Room Sensor – expand the sensing and automation abilities, and the interconnectivity of the technology for an unparalleled home comfort experience.

Lennox Smart Air Quality Monitor

The Smart Air Quality Monitor detects and tracks particulates, carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds (TVOC's) inside the home. When poor-quality air is detected, it triggers the system to circulate and clean the air to ensure the healthiest air possible. The monitor is the only one on the market that enables on-demand ventilation, purification and filtration based on real-time air quality readings.

Lennox Smart Room Sensor

The Smart Room Sensor provides accurate temperature and humidity readings to the S40 Smart Thermostat and tells it how to balance temperatures across the rooms where the sensor is placed. When a room is in use, occupancy sensors keep the set temperature. When it's not, the sensors revert to a more energy-efficient temperature. Of the 37% of homeowners who work from home more often now than they did pre-pandemic, comfortable room temperature and clean indoor air are cited as the top factors that create an optimal work-from-home environment.1

The S40 Smart Thermostat and its associated smart accessories make achieving perfect indoor air a reality with features such as Feels Like™, automatic changeover between heating and cooling operation, and Precise Comfort® Plus, which create the temperature you want to feel, not just the temperature set.

Schedule IQ™ Technology, Smart Away™ geo-fencing capabilities and one-touch Away Mode ensure the S40 Smart Thermostat and connected equipment run as efficiently as possible by maintaining comfort when the home is occupied and saving energy when it is not. For homeowners who have made the switch to a smart thermostat setup or are interested in doing so, saving money on utility bills is recognized as a top motivator by approximately 90%.1

Remote control of the home environment is one touch or voice command away with the S40 Smart Thermostat. Homeowners can monitor temperatures and schedules from anywhere in the world with the Lennox Smart Thermostat mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play. With voice control technology cited as the top smart thermostat feature desired by homeowners, the S40 Smart Thermostat effortlessly integrates with a range of smart home devices – from premium smart home systems like Control4™ home automation to popular virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.1

The S40 Smart Thermostat is part of the Ultimate Comfort System™ HVAC system which combines the best of the Dave Lennox Signature® Collection products to create an unprecedented whole-home HVAC comfort system. From heating and cooling to air purification and effortless controls, every component of the Ultimate Comfort System HVAC system works seamlessly together to deliver nothing short of perfect air. To find a Lennox dealer near you or to learn more about Lennox Industries and its energy-efficient lineup of smart home products, visit: www.Lennox.com/Residential .

Survey commissioned by 4Media Group on behalf of Lennox Industries. November 2022 . American Home Comfort Study commissioned by Decision Analyst.

About Lennox Industries

Lennox Industries, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential .

Media Contact: Phil Gee, phil.gee@lennoxintl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.