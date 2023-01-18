Pearl Street Dental Selects Overjet AI to Enhance Patient Care

The innovative dental support organization is equipping its practices with Overjet's dental AI for X-ray analysis as part of its mission to create a superior patient experience.

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Street Dental Partners announced today it is enhancing patient care by adding Overjet's artificial intelligence for X-ray analysis and clinical insights. The dental support organization (DSO) supports 34 affiliated practices in Texas and Oklahoma, each with a mission to provide an exceptional patient experience.

Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet) (PRNewswire)

Overjet is the only dental AI solution that is FDA-cleared to quantify bone level measurements in addition to detecting dental decay and calculus. The AI technology instantly analyzes and annotates X-rays to help dentists with their diagnosis and case presentation. It transforms traditional X-rays by adding color and measurements to make it easier to identify where there are cavities and bone loss.

"A picture's worth a thousand words," said William Jennings, DDS, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Pearl Street Dental. "Overjet's objective analysis helps our dentists and team with their clinical decision-making, and the way Overjet displays the information through color and quantification helps our patients better the diagnosis and treatment options."

Overjet integrates with the practice management and imaging systems to analyze data from prior visits as well. That helps the dental team identify potential treatment needs and optimize scheduling so those needs can be met.

"Pearl Street Dental is an innovative leader in dentistry that is dedicated to combining technology with personalized service to educate their patients and improve their health," said Wardah Inam, founder and CEO of Overjet. "They are also a front-runner in the evolution of dental-medical integration. Oral health conditions such as periodontal disease can lead to overall health concerns including diabetes and hypertension if they're not diagnosed and treated. Overjet's AI helps dentists spot signs of disease and improve patient outcomes."

To learn more about how dental support organizations are using Overjet's dental AI platform to lead the change to clinically precise, efficient & patient-centric dental care, visit overjet.com .

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups, and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

About Pearl Street Dental Partners

Pearl Street is reimagining group dentistry by bringing a fresh perspective, providing exceptional dental care, and creating extraordinary experiences for its dental providers, team members, and patients. It works to empower dentists with the best tools for their practices, which are located in Texas and Oklahoma. Additionally, it has a centralized business team that handles many non-clinical services, including Human Resources, Operations, Billing, Training, Finance & Bookkeeping, Credentialing, Facilities Support, IT, and Marketing. Learn more at pearlstreetdentalpartners.com .

Contact:

Overjet PR

press@overjet.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Overjet