Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Insurance and Annuities, Highlighting Rise of Mobile Apps, Pre-Login Payment Capabilities

New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in account owner site and mobile app capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services and insurance industries, today announced the release of its 2022 Monitor Awards in annuities, property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The annual awards program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.

"Throughout 2022, firms across the insurance space devoted more resources to their mobile apps and account owner sites," said Justin Suter, research manager at Corporate Insight. "Our surveys show that account owners with mobile apps are more likely to be satisfied, with firms across our coverage group focusing on significant pre-login payment capabilities, stronger mobile app functionality and improved account owner transaction options."

In the life insurance Mobile App category, Ladder wins its first gold medal for a neatly organized app featuring policy information, bill pay and robust resources such as a coverage calculator and quote tool. Ladder stands out for its combination of comprehensive account self-service processes and strong help and educational resources.

State Farm receives a gold medal in the property and casualty space for its mobile app home screen, which received several important improvements over the past year. The well-rounded home screen prioritizes payment details and insurance ID cards – the first and second most valuable pieces of information available to policyholders, according to Corporate Insight's 2021 survey.

In the property and casualty Payment Capabilities category, GEICO wins a gold medal for its robust suite of pre-login payment capabilities, comprehensive Payments section, seamless payment interface and automatic payment options. GEICO is one of the few insurers to offer pre-login Split This Payment and autopay capabilities, while users can choose from a wealth of payment plans, including a unique six-time payment plan setting.

Lincoln Financial Group receives a gold medal for its wealth of annuity account owner transactions, complete with help features such as progress meters and calculators, and a unique asset allocation model that allows account owners to choose from a list of preset allocation models. The firm improved its mobile app in 2022, letting users conveniently access allocation changes, fund transfers and one-time and automatic rebalancing processes.

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

