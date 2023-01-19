NINTENDO Giveaway to motivate daily brushing and flossing

Delta Dental of Arkansas Hosts 3rd Annual Say No to Cavities Challenge for AR Families

The prospect of winning a Nintendo Switch OLED just for brushing and flossing wowed the North Little Rock 6th-grader. "What else do I get for participating?" he asked.

How about healthy teeth that last a lifetime?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Delta Dental of Arkansas will host the Say No to Cavities Challenge in February, which culminates in a giveaway of two Nintendo Switch OLED models.

The month-long initiative invites all Arkansans to brush their teeth twice a day, floss at least once a day and track their progress on a calendar chart, available for free downloading and mark-up on the company's website at https://www.deltadentalar.com/nocavitieschallenge.

Youth and children ages 5-17 may submit their completed charts to Delta Dental by March 10, 2023, to enter a drawing for a Nintendo Switch OLED. Two winners will be chosen at random on March 13.

The challenge is part of National Children's Dental Health Month, a nationwide initiative to draw attention to the importance of pediatric oral health. Tooth decay is the most widespread chronic childhood disease, even though it is largely preventable with good oral hygiene and preventive dental visits.

"Almost everybody can have healthy teeth and gums that last a lifetime," said Thomas Redd, DDS, MS, Vice President of Professional Relations of Delta Dental of Arkansas. "Daily brushing and flossing that starts in childhood helps prevent painful tooth decay and gum disease. We hope our annual Say No to Cavities Challenge will help develop these oral hygiene habits for lifelong healthy smiles."

The challenge is open to all Arkansas residents, and there is no charge to participate. One entry per participant, please. Partially completed charts may be submitted. Delta Dental of Arkansas employees and their immediate families are ineligible to enter the drawing.

Delta Dental of Arkansas staff has scheduled in-person appearances at some schools and public libraries in Central Arkansas to promote the challenge. Many Arkansas dentist offices have also agreed to distribute the Say No to Cavities Challenge flyers in their offices.

Complete information, along with the February calendar chart and submission guidelines in English and Spanish, is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/nocavitieschallenge.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit www.deltadentalar.com.

