NIP Group and California Asphalt Pavement Association Collaborate to Offer Members Exclusive Business Insurance Program

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group, a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, today announced the launch of AsphaltPro® in collaboration with the California Asphalt Pavement Association (CalAPA).

In California, asphalt covers about 95% of paved surfaces in the state and has become the pavement of choice for public and private owners. The paving industry's work maintaining the state's roadways and parking lots is essential to California's economy. But construction has some of the highest annual risk of any industry simply due to its complex nature.

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, NIP Group understands the unique insurance coverage needs of paving businesses, and that's why they're trusted by CalAPA.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with such a respected association and bring this specialized insurance program to their members," said Tom Doherty, SVP of Specialty Programs for NIP Group. "The paving industry has unique coverage needs and we are honored that CalAPA trusts us to protect their members' businesses."

AsphaltPro is a comprehensive insurance program offering coverages tailored specifically to the paving industry and competitive pricing for businesses of all sizes. It is available exclusively to CalAPA members, and the policy includes membership for new/renewing members.

"As the only statewide association in California that focuses exclusively on asphalt pavements, CalAPA is pleased to enter into this collaboration with NIP Group," said CalAPA Immediate Past Chairman Scott Fraser. "Like CalAPA, NIP Group understands the unique challenges faced by asphalt paving companies and what it takes to succeed. This collaboration is very complementary and leverages the expertise of all parties."

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager that has been offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for 30+ years. We help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.

About CalAPA

The California Asphalt Pavement Association (CalAPA) is a nonprofit trade association representing the asphalt pavement industry in California. Members of the association include asphalt producers, refiners, paving contractors, suppliers, engineering firms, testing labs, equipment manufacturing companies, and others. CalAPA is the only statewide construction trade association focusing exclusively on asphalt pavements. Visit calapa.net.

