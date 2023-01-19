Public Charter Students, Educators to Share the Facts at School Choice Week Rally

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight percent of the total North Carolina public school population attend a public charter school. Together, public charter schools have a total waiting list of more than 60,000 students. Students and educators from 25 public charter schools will rally to raise awareness and testify to the personal impact of school choice at a capitol celebration in Raleigh on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Hosted by the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools and the North Carolina Coalition for Charter Schools, "A Celebration of North Carolina's Charter Schools" will draw families from Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Wilmington. School representatives, legislators, alumni, parents, and students will gather at The Fairview in Raleigh at noon. Over a shared lunch, attendees will enjoy student performances, remarks from the North Carolina Charter School Teacher of the Year and other guest speakers, and a discussion of "Charter Schools 101."

The awareness-building event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"With the unprecedented enrollment growth in North Carolina's public charter schools over the past two years, what better time is there to celebrate these unique public schools than during National School Choice Week? This event will highlight some of the great things going on in our schools," says Rhonda Dillingham, Executive Director of the NC Association for Public Charter Schools.

The noon lunch is open to the press and public. The Fairview Raleigh is located at 1125 Capital Blvd.

The NC Association for Public Charter Schools exists to advance quality educational opportunities for all North Carolina children by supporting and expanding successful charter schools. The North Carolina Coalition for Charter Schools is a trade association that works to protect and promote the interests of N.C. charter schools and the more than 130,000 students these schools serve.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

