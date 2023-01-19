TRIUMPH RECEIVES AWARD FROM AIRBUS FOR CONTROL CABLES ON THE A330, A320 AND A350 PROGRAMS

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products & Services business has been awarded two multi-year contracts from Airbus. These contracts include the manufacturing of ball bearing control cables for the Airbus A330, A320 and A350 aircraft fleets. TRIUMPH has been performing this work since the inception of both programs at TRIUMPH's facility in Villeneuve Le Roi, France.

"Triumph is a market leader of high precision low friction ball bearing cables, and these contract extensions continue to demonstrate the aerospace market's need for high performing products from TRIUMPH," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "We appreciate the confidence Airbus has in TRIUMPH to deliver the highest quality products."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

