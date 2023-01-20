ColorComm's 6th Annual NextGen Fellows Program Will Connect HBCU Students and Graduates with the Nation's Leading Media, Tech, and Corporate Firms

Fifteen Historically Black Colleges & Universities Have Partnered

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host the 6th Annual NextGen Fellows Program with a summit & recruiting day on Friday, February 24, 2023. The program will connect Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) students with Fortune 500 companies, agencies, brands, and corporations to recruit students for internships and full-time positions.

The year-long program will provide HBCU students and recent graduates with access to decision makers, formal mentorship, professional development workshops, and access to ColorComm's Network of more than 100,000 multicultural professionals. Participants will meet with executive leaders and will learn hiring strategies and best practices on how to land coveted internships and full-time positions at some of the most desired places to work.

The HBCU Fellows Program is an exclusive program where applicants will be evaluated on academic achievement and how they contribute to their communities. There is no cost associated to apply for the fellowship.

"Our focus is about securing jobs for our HBCU fellows and preparing the next generation of leaders to be successful in the workforce," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm.

Participating HBCU Schools Include:

Alabama A&M University

Claflin University

Clark Atlanta University

Delaware State University

Elizabeth City State University

Florida A&M University

Hampton University

Howard University

Jackson State University

Morgan State University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Spelman College

Tougaloo College

Tuskegee University

