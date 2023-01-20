TRIUMPH to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on February 1, 2023

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on February 1, 2023 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What: TRIUMPH Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 1, 2023



Where: http://www.triumphgroup.com



How: Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.



Archive: For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Triumph Group