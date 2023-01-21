USA Cares takes fight against veteran suicide to TPC Scottsdale

Event proceeds to benefit programs that provide basic provisions to veterans and their families

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares will host an 18-hole golf outing for registered players on Monday, Jan. 23 on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. The event is being held just a week after the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs announced free emergency healthcare to veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis.

The golf outing is the first of what is set to become an annual event. Players will begin their day with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. while enjoying breakfast and lunch with fellow post-9/11 veteran supporters.

"We are looking forward to an exciting event that has the opportunity to provide life-changing financial assistance to hundreds of veterans in Arizona and around the country," Trace Chesser, USA Cares President and CEO, said.

With title sponsor Roller Die & Forming Co., the outing has already raised more than $115,000 for USA Cares' programs.

"Veteran suicide is still a major problem in our country," Chesser said. "Through events like this golf outing, we are able to bring awareness to the issue and show our veteran community our continuing commitment to invest in them."

About USA Cares

Originally dubbed Kentuckiana Cares, USA Cares began with a goal of raising funds to help military families in financial crises through the sale of "Support Our Troops" yard signs following the 9/11 attacks in 2001. In October 2003, in response to the increasing number of requests for assistance, Kentuckiana Cares evolved into what is now USA Cares, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that has assisted tens of thousands of veterans and military families facing hardships related to service.

