Belcan Receives Raytheon Technologies Premier Awards

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government services markets, announced that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Belcan with two Premier Awards for performance in 2021 and overall excellence in Technology & Innovation and Business Management/Customer Service.

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with outstanding performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management/Customer Service and Collaboration.

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, also recognized Belcan with three additional awards: Productivity Savings & Cost Avoidance, Quality & Customer Satisfaction, and Technology & Innovation. The awards were presented to Belcan at the Pratt & Whitney hosted Engineering Supplier Summit in November 2022.

Lance Kwasniewski, Chief Executive Officer of Belcan, commented, "We are extremely honored to receive these awards, which recognize the outstanding efforts of our talented team members. Belcan's enduring 54-year partnership with Pratt & Whitney demonstrates our commitment to engineering better outcomes and earning the trust of our customers. Belcan looks forward to supporting Raytheon Technologies and Pratt & Whitney as they continue their success in 2023 and beyond."

Belcan has worked alongside Pratt & Whitney since 1969. With offices located in Connecticut, Florida, and Kentucky, Belcan is geographically near some of Pratt & Whitney's largest facilities. Belcan offers solutions in engineering and design, systems and software, and manufacturing and supply chain.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

