THE CRAFTORY LEADS EDGARD & COOPER €20 MILLION ROUND

KORTRIJK, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible CPG investment fund The Craftory continues to be enthusiastic about Edgard & Cooper, the Belgian producer of high-quality dog and cat food. Purpose-driven investors DLF Venture also participated in the round.

The investment enables Edgard & Cooper to accelerate product innovation and continue growing strongly in the competitive Pan-European pet food category.

Since their creation in 2016, Edgard & Cooper has shaken up the premium dog and cat food market with the development of high-quality, healthy pet food with a limited ecological 'paw print'. By using nutritious fresh ingredients, packed in environmentally friendly packaging, Edgard & Cooper has won the hearts of dogs, cats and their owners throughout Europe.

Over the past two years, founders Koen Bostoen, Louis Chalabi and Jürgen Degrande have led range expansion and significant environmental impact reduction, including:

Launch of a 100% plant-based dog food range in autumn 2021;

Launch of a brand-new range of 'junk-free' premium cat food in autumn 2022;

Development of a 'Zero Paw Print 2025 plan', which includes making the company CO2 neutral by 2025.

The icing on the cake being the B Corporation Certification obtained in spring of 2022.

Koen Bostoen, Louis Chalabi and Jürgen Degrande founders of Edgard & Cooper

"For us, this new investment by The Craftory and DLF Venture is the recognition that we're on the right track. From the beginning, it's been our aim to thoroughly shake up the dog and cat food industry, which is still almost entirely in the hands of a few major players. The fact that our approach is appreciated by pets and their owners motivates us to continue our work and to help transform this industry. An approach in which not only the financial performance is important, but also the impact on animals and our environment. The extra resources will be used to make our approach known to even more cat and dog owners locally and internationally and to further roll out the Zero Pawprint 2025 plan."

Elio Leoni Sceti – The Craftory

"Edgard & Cooper's approach is the best proof for us that a serious focus on the welfare of the animals and their owners doesn't stand in the way of a successful growth story. We're convinced that in the future, pet owners will focus even more on the origin and quality of their dog or cat's food and its ecological impact. Edgard & Cooper has proven that they're not only ready for this evolution, but also willing to help initiate it and determine the rules of the game."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988009/Edgard_and_Cooper_3_founders.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988020/Edgard_Cooper_packshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988008/Edgard_and_Cooper_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Edgard & Cooper