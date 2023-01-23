InventHelp Inventors Develop Vehicle Information Scanning System for Police (LJD-231)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and simple way for a police officer to access all necessary information when pulling over a vehicle," said one of two inventors, from Queens Village, N.Y., "so we invented the GO - I D. Our design would reduce the stress and uncertainty associated with the driver searching for information and it would allow them to keep both hands visible on the steering wheel."

The invention provides an effective way for police to access license and registration information when pulling over a driver. In doing so, it helps prevent police confrontations and misunderstandings. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

