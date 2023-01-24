84 LUMBER SET TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION PLANS

The nation's largest privately held building materials supplier plans to add to its existing 310 facilities in 2023

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the largest privately owned building materials supplier in the U.S., currently operates 310 facilities which include 234 stores, 14 component manufacturing plants, 28 engineered wood product (EWP) centers and 34 door shops. The company plans to open new facilities and make improvements to 54 existing locations to increase its market share by the end of 2023.

The new store openings include Stockton, California; Denver, Colorado; and Greeley, Colorado. The company also is relocating existing stores to larger facilities in Morgantown, West Virginia and Sarasota, Florida.

In addition to new stores, 84 Lumber is opening component plants in Winter Haven, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Boise, Idaho; and a second plant in Atlanta, Georgia. Regarding new EWP facilities, the current Atlanta facility is being relocated to a larger location in Cartersville, Georgia and new centers will be opened in the New Jersey and Boston markets. To round out the company's extensive expansion plans, a new door shop is coming to Denver, Colorado.

"With the opening of these new stores and manufacturing facilities, we remain strong in our continued prospect for growth," said 84 Lumber President Maggie Hardy. "We value our customers and listen to what is important to them to grow their businesses. As a result, we are growing and expanding in two ways – opening new locations and investing in existing markets."

"I'm immensely proud of the performance of our company over the last several years," said Hardy. "We have the right people, and we are supporting our associates and customers with the necessary resources to take our company to the next level. I'm committed to growing this company the 84 way and continuing to provide more opportunities for our associates."

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

