ASPCA Announces Policy Platform to Build a More Humane Food System, Urging Congress to Protect Billions of Farmed Animals in the Farm Bill

In addition to releasing its own platform, the ASPCA led a group of more than 40 animal welfare organizations in sending a letter to the White House and Congressional leadership outlining a shared vision for a more humane food system through the 2023 Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) released its farm animal platform for the 2023 Farm Bill, urging Congress to include critical reforms to improve the welfare of the almost 10 billion animals raised for food in the U.S. each year. Rather than continuing to prop up destructive factory farming practices, the ASPCA is calling on Congress to seize the opportunity to pass a Farm Bill that is aligned with Americans' widespread concerns about the impacts of industrial animal agriculture and desire to safeguard animals and the environment.

Renewed every five years and allocating over half a trillion dollars to the agriculture industry, the Farm Bill has the power to shape what farming looks like in this country. Unfortunately, industrial agriculture interests have used their outsized influence to ensure that the Farm Bill invests government funds in the cruel status quo—prioritizing record profits for multinational agribusinesses instead of supporting critical efforts to build a more humane and sustainable food system.

"The fragility and suffering evident throughout our food system underscores the urgent need to realign our nation's food policy with our values, not a ruthless focus on efficiency and profits that endangers us all," said Lauren Tavar, director of farm animal legislation for the ASPCA. "The ASPCA is calling on Congress to include critical provisions in the Farm Bill that will hold animal agribusiness accountable for its harmful practices and accelerate the transition to a more humane food system that is rooted in respect for animals, workers, farmers and rural communities."

The ASPCA's farm animal platform calls for a Farm Bill that makes critical progress to protect animals, the environment, workers, farmers and rural communities by:

Increasing corporate accountability and addressing food system consolidation;

Ending government investment in the factory farm model;

Investing in farmers who are building a more humane system; and

Ensuring strong government oversight of industrial animal agriculture.

The ASPCA also led a group of more than 40 animal welfare organizations in sending a letter to President Biden and congressional leaders urging them to come together to build a more humane and fair food system through the 2023 Farm Bill. The letter illustrates overwhelming support across the animal welfare community for a shared vision to improve the lives of billions of animals trapped in the cruel industrial agriculture model by reforming our farming system.

For more information about the ASPCA's recommendations for improving farmed animal welfare through the 2023 Farm Bill, please visit ASPCA.org/2023FarmBill.

