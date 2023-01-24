D2L Welcomes Educators to Refreshed Teaching and Learning Studio

The D2L Teaching and Learning Studio features a new podcast, master class series, and blog resources for educators and practitioners in K-20

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today relaunches the D2L Teaching and Learning Studio––a space for teachers, professors, instructional designers, and education leaders to find new, innovative, and strategic ways to help build better learning experiences. With access to experts and up-to-date research, the D2L Teaching and Learning Studio gives educators the chance to build personal and professional skills, become part of a community of likeminded educators, and learn about both new and current teaching techniques and practices.

"It's so important as educators and learning practitioners to keep our fingers on the pulse of change, to hear from our peers, and to expand our perspectives, knowledge, and know-how when it comes to creating learning experiences that resonate with students and get results," says Dr. Cristi Ford, VP of Academic Affairs at D2L. "That's why I'm so happy we have the D2L Teaching and Learning Studio to share wisdom, ideas, and stoke the passion within us all to teach––and to learn."

The D2L Teaching and Learning Studio includes:

Teach & Learn podcast : Hosted by Dr. Cristi Ford , VP of Academic Affairs at D2L, the new Teach & Learn podcast features candid conversations with some of the sharpest minds in the K-20 education space. Listen for some original insights on trending educational topics, teaching strategies and current issues in K-12 schools and higher education institutions. (Available on : Hosted by Dr., VP of Academic Affairs at D2L, the new Teach & Learn podcast features candid conversations with some of the sharpest minds in the K-20 education space. Listen for some original insights on trending educational topics, teaching strategies and current issues in K-12 schools and higher education institutions. (Available on Spotify and Apple .)

Master Class Series : Educators can access free, high-quality professional development courses focused on mastering the art and science of teaching, in areas like social emotional learning, mindfulness, and inclusive learning environments. Each 60-to-90-minute class will focus on a specific area of teaching and learning while engaging an expert in conversations about the how, what, and why. Educators can earn micro-credentials from these classes through an extra period of further assessment.

Teaching and Learning blog: Read a wide array of thought-provoking, results-focused posts by experts, thought leaders, teachers, and professors on how to build more compelling and meaningful learning experiences––along with insights about education trends, challenges, and opportunities.

To learn more about the D2L Teaching and Learning Studio, download the podcast, or sign up for the master class series, please visit d2l.com/teaching-and-learning-studio/.

