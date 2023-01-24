InventHelp Inventor Develops Baby Bottle Cleaner & Dryer (PBT-229)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and easy means of cleaning and drying baby bottles every day," said an inventor, from Buckeye, Ariz., "so I invented the BABY BOTTLE CLEANER & DRYER. My design offers a more convenient and sanitary alternative to using a traditional bottle brush."

The invention provides a more convenient and hygienic way to clean and dry baby bottles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to hand-washing or using the dishwasher. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces the risk of exposure to bacterial or fungal growth. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with bottle-fed babies. It would also be disposable and detachable heads for wash and dry.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

