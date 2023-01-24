Monte Nido & Affiliates to Expand Access to Adult Eating Disorder Treatment in New York with Rockland County Location

Fourth Monte Nido Residential Location in New York Will Treat All Genders

ROCKLAND, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, announces the upcoming opening of a new residential eating disorder center in New City, N.Y. Opening this spring, Monte Nido Rockland will provide care for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction.

Monte Nido - Treating Eating Disorders (PRNewsfoto/Monte Nido) (PRNewswire)

The tools, skills and ongoing support services help individuals to become fully recovered and to maintain their recovery

"Eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, can happen to anyone – any gender, any race or ethnicity and any age," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "With the prevalence of eating disorders on the rise, we are striving to impact current statistics by connecting individuals to the life-saving care and support they need, as early intervention can be a major factor in recovery."

Using evidence-based modalities, treatment at Monte Nido Rockland will provide high levels of medical and psychiatric care, with 24-hour nursing, in the comfort of a home setting. Reflecting Health-at Every-Size (HAES)-informed and gender-affirming care, the programming will also implement group therapy, nutrition education, meal support and mindfulness training.

"Through highly individualized and informed care, our state-of-the-art treatment helps each client achieve a clear understanding of their eating disorder and its effect on their life, as well as gain understanding of what is necessary for their recovery," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "The tools, skills and ongoing support services help individuals to become fully recovered and to maintain their recovery."

Monte Nido Rockland will be the sixth Monte Nido program in the state of New York. This program compliments three existing Monte Nido residential locations, Monte Nido Glen Cove and Monte Nido Western New York, which serve adults of all genders, and, Monte Nido River Towns, serving adult females. The two other Monte Nido programs offer in-person day treatment programming in Westchester County and Manhattan, and virtual programming for other residents of the region. Monte Nido also has an affiliate program, Clementine, with two programs in Westchester County for adolescents, which rounds out the company's comprehensive eating disorder treatment services for the region.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido Rockland, please visit www.montenido.com or call 888-826-2320.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates fifty programs in fifteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

Contact: Claire Vartabedian or Abigail Cox

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-3900

montenido@lcwa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monte Nido & Affiliates