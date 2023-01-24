The nominations are in and back on the big screen with the Regal Best Picture Film Festival

The nominations are in and back on the big screen with the Regal Best Picture Film Festival

Tickets for each nominated film only $5 for Regal Crown Club members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following this morning's announcement, Regal will showcase the best picture nominees at the Regal Best Picture Film Festival, taking place Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 12. Tickets for each nominated title will be available for $6, with a special $5 price and $7 concession combo for Regal Crown Club members.

Nominated films for the Best Picture Oscar® showing at Regal during the festival are:

All Quiet on the Western Front (R)

Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13)

The Banshees of Inisherin (R)

Elvis (PG-13)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (R)

The Fabelmans (PG-13)

Tár (R)

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Triangle of Sadness (R)

Women Talking (PG-13)

"To be nominated for best picture represents one of the most prestigious recognitions for the movie industry each year," said Andrew Turner, Head of Film at Regal. "We are proud to recognize this accomplishment with the Regal Best Picture Film Festival, giving moviegoers the opportunity to see all the nominated films on the big screen. At Regal, we are the best place to watch a movie and during the awards season, the ultimate destination for moviegoing."

Tickets for each film are $6 and will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Members of the Regal Crown Club program will receive $1 off each ticket and will also receive a $7 small popcorn and drink offer with each visit. Membership is free for the industry-leading loyalty program. For a list of participating locations, to sign up for the Regal Crown Club or purchase tickets please, visit the Regal app or online at REGmovies.com.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited. Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,383 screens in 470 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of Jan. 6, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

VP Communications

(865) 925-9764

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regal