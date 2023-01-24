FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1,300+ acre collection of vineyards and land commonly referred to as the Paicines Vineyards located within San Benito County, California, was recently sold to The Wine Group ("TWG"). The Mendrin Group, a leading agricultural brokerage, consulting, and advisory firm, served as the exclusive advisor to the seller, an undisclosed winery in the transaction.

The Wine Group Acquires 1,300+ Acre Paicines Vineyards

The Paicines Vineyards are located in the Paicines American Viticultural Area, a quality growing area of California's Central Coast and San Benito County that has seen a revival of interest in wines produced where deep-rooted brands such as Almaden and Paul Masson originated.

The acquisition expands The Wine Group's existing holdings of vineyards within the Paicines AVA in a significant way. "The Paicines Vineyards offer a great blend of water security, scale, production, quality, and overall value as an asset to produce coastal red and white winegrapes for our wine programs currently met with strong demand," stated John Sutton, CEO of The Wine Group.

About The Wine Group

With over 60 wine brands and many winery facilities located worldwide, The Wine Group, headquartered in Livermore, CA, is America's second largest wine producer by volume. TWG is responsible for many of America's most beloved and award-winning wine brands such as Cupcake, Franzia, Benziger, Imagery, AVA Grace, 7 Deadly, and more. "At TWG we are proud to make a positive environmental impact and preserve our land for generations to come. We demonstrate our environmental stewardship through our commitment to clean energy, our certification of all TWG vineyards (covering thousands of acres) as sustainable or biodynamic, and requiring our third-party grape producers to do the same. This is not only good for the land, it's good for the future and for the wines we make." For further information, please visit: www.thewinegroup.com

About The Mendrin Group

The Mendrin Group is a leading agricultural industry brokerage, consulting, and advisory firm, that specializes in the valuation, marketing, acquisition, and sale of agricultural related assets and vertically-integrated agribusinesses, and has represented clients throughout the United States and globally for over 30 years. Based in California, The Mendrin Group has served in an advisory role in numerous transactions on behalf of family farming operations, agribusinesses, investment firms, and pension, private equity, and sovereign wealth funds, in addition to global food and beverage companies. For further information, please visit: www.mendrins.com

