ATIF's Client Vessel Attends CES 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, hereafter referred to as "ATIF") announced that its client Vessel Technology, Inc. ("Vessel"), a leading micro lodging manufacturing company, based in Garland, Texas recently participated in the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and left a lasting impression on attendees with its vessel homes and sustainable living solutions. CES is widely recognized as the largest technology trade show of the year. This year's event saw an influx of new announcements and product launches and was over 70% larger than last year's event, with many industry big names returning after declining to participate the previous year over the COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The exhibition featured a range of vessel homes, including luxury models and customized options. Each vessel home was unique in its design, but all shared the common theme of being small yet functional spaces that are perfect for sustainable living. Visitors were able to take a tour of the vessel homes and see the innovative design and high-quality craftsmanship that goes into each unit. The interiors of the vessel homes were designed to be unique, open, and airy, making them feel much larger than they are. The use of natural light, neutral colors, and a minimalist approach to decorating made each unit feel comfortable and sustainable.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF, commented, "We are thrilled with the success of our clients at CES 2023. Their innovative technology developments and commitment to quality impressed industry professionals and the public. We are proud to be a part of their team providing them with consulting services."

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Los Angeles based financial company that provides professional and compliant IPO and M&A advisory services to companies through a combination of business, financial, counseling and consulting services. ATIF has extremely professional and skilled business and financial services experience, and has successfully provided dozens of companies with full U.S. IPO counseling and consulting services to date. ATIF owns a comprehensive financial services network platform www.IPOEX.com, developed by a strong team of technology development and network experts, which provides SMEs with one-stop services across digital finance, business consulting, asset securitization and digitization. ATIF was awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

