AvAir Executive Promoted to President

Brandon Wesson Joins Leadership Team

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir is pleased to announce that Brandon Wesson has been promoted to President.

Brandon Wesson, president at AvAir (PRNewswire)

Wesson joined AvAir in 2010 as Director of Sales. As a result of his leadership, he was promoted to vice president of sales in 2016. Shortly after that, Wesson became executive vice president of sales, where he oversaw a team of over 70 people who support the company's asset management programs, material acquisitions, and sales. An essential role in the vitality and growth of the company.

"Brandon has proven he is strategic, nimble, and an exemplary leader," said Mike Bianco CEO of AvAir. "We're thrilled to support his continued growth and recognize the unique talents he brings to our team."

As President, Wesson will work closely with the executive leadership team to drive initiatives and ensure efficient and successful execution of daily operations and partnerships. Wesson has been instrumental in the company's rapid growth over the past three years.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

Contact: Claire Natale

Email: claire@evolveprandmarketing.com

Phone: 202.294.5999

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvAir