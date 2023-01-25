Boeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter 2022

Generated $3.5 billion of operating cash flow and $3.1 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP); cash and marketable securities of $17.2 billion

Certification efforts continue on 737-7 and 737-10

Delivered 152 commercial airplanes and recorded 376 net orders

Full Year 2022

Generated $3.5 billion of operating cash flow and $2.3 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP)

Delivered 480 commercial airplanes and recorded 808 net orders

Total company backlog grew to $404 billion ; including over 4,500 commercial airplanes

Outlook for 2023

Reaffirming guidance: $4.5 - $6.5 billion of operating cash flow and $3.0 - $5.0 billion free cash flow (non-GAAP)















































































Table 1. Summary Financial Results

Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

























Revenues

$19,980



$14,793



35 %

$66,608



$62,286



7 %

























GAAP























Loss From Operations

($353)



($4,171)



NM

($3,547)



($2,902)



NM Operating Margin

(1.8) %

(28.2) %

NM

(5.3) %

(4.7) %

NM Net Loss

($663)



($4,164)



NM

($5,053)



($4,290)



NM Loss Per Share

($1.06)



($7.02)



NM

($8.30)



($7.15)



NM Operating Cash Flow

$3,457



$716



383 %

$3,512



($3,416)



NM Non-GAAP*























Core Operating Loss

($650)



($4,536)



NM

($4,690)



($4,075)



NM Core Operating Margin

(3.3) %

(30.7) %

NM

(7.0) %

(6.5) %

NM Core Loss Per Share

($1.75)



($7.69)



NM

($11.06)



($9.44)



NM



*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded fourth-quarter revenue of $20.0 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($1.06), and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($1.75) (Table 1). Boeing also generated $3.5 billion of operating cash flow and $3.1 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP). Results improved on commercial volume and performance.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, and 2022 proved to be an important year in our recovery," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer. "Demand across our portfolio is strong, and we remain focused on driving stability in our operations and within the supply chain to meet our commitments in 2023 and beyond. We are investing in our business, innovating and prioritizing safety, quality and transparency in all that we do. While challenges remain, we are well positioned and are on the right path to restoring our operational and financial strength."























































Table 2. Cash Flow

Fourth Quarter

Full Year (Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Cash Flow

$3,457



$716



$3,512



($3,416)

Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment

($326)



($222)



($1,222)



($980)

Free Cash Flow*

$3,131



$494



$2,290



($4,396)





*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow improved to $3.5 billion in the quarter, reflecting higher commercial deliveries and timing of receipts and expenditures (Table 2).































Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances

Quarter-End (Billions)

Q4 22

Q3 22 Cash

$14.6



$13.5

Marketable Securities1

$2.6



$0.8

Total

$17.2



$14.3











Consolidated Debt

$57.0



$57.2





1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities increased to $17.2 billion, compared to $14.3 billion at the beginning of the quarter, primarily driven by cash from operations (Table 3). The company has access to credit facilities of $12.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Total company backlog at quarter-end was $404 billion.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes















































































Table 4. Commercial Airplanes

Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

























Commercial Airplanes Deliveries

152



99



54 %

480



340



41 %

























Revenues

$9,224



$4,750



94 %

$25,867



$19,493



33 % Loss from Operations

($626)



($4,454)



NM

($2,370)



($6,475)



NM Operating Margin

(6.8) %

(93.8) %

NM

(9.2) %

(33.2) %

NM

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue increased to $9.2 billion driven by higher 737 and 787 deliveries, partially offset by 787 customer considerations (Table 4). Operating margin of (6.8) percent also reflects abnormal costs and period expenses, including research and development.

The 737 program is stabilizing production rate at 31 per month with plans to ramp production to approximately 50 per month in the 2025/2026 timeframe. Additionally, the 787 program continues at a low production rate with plans to ramp production to five per month in late 2023 and to 10 per month in the 2025/2026 timeframe.

During the quarter, the company secured net orders for 376 aircraft, including an order from United Airlines for 100 737 MAX and 100 787 airplanes. Commercial Airplanes delivered 152 airplanes during the quarter and backlog included over 4,500 airplanes valued at $330 billion.

Defense, Space & Security















































































Table 5. Defense, Space & Security

Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

























Revenues

$6,181



$5,862



5 %

$23,162



$26,540



(13) % Earnings/(loss) from Operations

$112



($255)



NM

($3,544)



$1,544



NM Operating Margin

1.8 %

(4.4) %

NM

(15.3) %

5.8 %

NM

Defense, Space & Security fourth-quarter revenue was $6.2 billion. Fourth-quarter operating margin of 1.8 percent reflects the continued operational impact of labor instability and supply chain disruption.

Defense, Space & Security delivered 45 aircraft and three satellites, including the first P-8A Poseidon to New Zealand. Also in the quarter, the Boeing-built Space Launch System core stage powered the first Artemis I mission to the moon and the T-7A program completed engine testing.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security captured awards from Japan for two KC-46A Tankers and from the Egyptian Air Force for 12 CH-47F Chinook helicopters. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $54 billion, of which 28 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services















































































Table 6. Global Services

Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

























Revenues

$4,567



$4,291



6 %

$17,611



$16,328



8 % Earnings from Operations

$634



$401



58 %

$2,727



$2,017



35 % Operating Margin

13.9 %

9.3 %

4.6 pts

15.5 %

12.4 %

3.1 pts

Global Services fourth-quarter revenue of $4.6 billion and operating margin of 13.9 percent reflect higher commercial volume, partially offset by lower government volume.

During the quarter, Global Services finalized the U.S. Air Force F-15 depot support order and opened the Germany Distribution Center to serve 6,000+ customers with chemicals and specialty materials.

Additional Financial Information























































Table 7. Additional Financial Information

Fourth Quarter

Full Year (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues















Boeing Capital

$49



$63



$199



$272

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($41)



($173)



($231)



($347)

Earnings/(loss) from Operations















Boeing Capital

$15



$7



$29



$106

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

$297



$365



$1,143



$1,173

Other unallocated items and eliminations

($785)



($235)



($1,532)



($1,267)

Other income, net

$336



$132



$1,058



$551

Interest and debt expense

($632)



($661)



($2,533)



($2,682)

Effective tax rate

(2.2) %

11.4 %

(0.6) %

14.8 %

At quarter-end, Boeing Capital's net portfolio balance was $1.5 billion. The increase in loss from other unallocated items and eliminations was driven by timing of allocations, share based compensation and deferred compensation expense. The change in other income was primarily due to increased interest rates driving increased investment income. The fourth quarter effective tax rate primarily reflects tax expense driven by an increase in the valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Loss, Core Operating Margin and Core Loss Per Share

Core operating loss is defined as GAAP earnings from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as core operating loss expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core (loss)/earnings per share is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding the net earnings per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs, comprising service and prior service costs computed in accordance with GAAP are allocated to Commercial Airplanes and BGS businesses supporting commercial customers. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating (loss)/earnings, core operating margin and core loss per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures is provided on pages 12 & 13.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 and page 14 for reconciliations of free cash flow to GAAP operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, planned commercial aircraft production rate changes, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) competition within our markets; (7) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers; (8) changes in accounting estimates; (9) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures; (10) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (11) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (12) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (13) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (14) unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (15) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (16) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (17) potential environmental liabilities; (18) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (19) changes in our ability to obtain debt financing on commercially reasonable terms, at competitive rates and in sufficient amounts; (20) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (21) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; (22) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio; and (23) work stoppages or other labor disruptions.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31

Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales of products $55,893



$51,386



$17,126



$12,162

Sales of services 10,715



10,900



2,854



2,631

Total revenues 66,608



62,286



19,980



14,793

















Cost of products (53,969)



(49,954)



(15,732)



(14,788)

Cost of services (9,109)



(9,283)



(2,384)



(2,512)

Boeing Capital interest expense (28)



(32)



(8)



(7)

Total costs and expenses (63,106)



(59,269)



(18,124)



(17,307)



3,502



3,017



1,856



(2,514)

(Loss)/income from operating investments, net (16)



210



11



15

General and administrative expense (4,187)



(4,157)



(1,430)



(988)

Research and development expense, net (2,852)



(2,249)



(794)



(678)

Gain on dispositions, net 6



277



4



(6)

Loss from operations (3,547)



(2,902)



(353)



(4,171)

Other income, net 1,058



551



336



132

Interest and debt expense (2,533)



(2,682)



(632)



(661)

Loss before income taxes (5,022)



(5,033)



(649)



(4,700)

Income tax (expense)/benefit (31)



743



(14)



536

Net loss (5,053)



(4,290)



(663)



(4,164)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (118)



(88)



(29)



(21)

Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($4,935)



($4,202)



($634)



($4,143)

















Basic loss per share ($8.30)



($7.15)



($1.06)



($7.02)

















Diluted loss per share ($8.30)



($7.15)



($1.06)



($7.02)

















Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 595.2

588.0

598.9

590.3

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) December 31

2022

December 31

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $14,614



$8,052

Short-term and other investments 2,606



8,192

Accounts receivable, net 2,517



2,641

Unbilled receivables, net 8,634



8,620

Current portion of customer financing, net 154



117

Inventories 78,151



78,823

Other current assets, net 2,847



2,221

Total current assets 109,523



108,666

Customer financing, net 1,450



1,695

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $21,442 and

$20,538 10,550



10,918

Goodwill 8,057



8,068

Acquired intangible assets, net 2,311



2,562

Deferred income taxes 63



77

Investments 983



975

Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of of $949 and $975 4,163



5,591

Total assets $137,100



$138,552

Liabilities and equity





Accounts payable $10,200



$9,261

Accrued liabilities 21,581



18,455

Advances and progress billings 53,081



52,980

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 5,190



1,296

Total current liabilities 90,052



81,992

Deferred income taxes 230



218

Accrued retiree health care 2,503



3,528

Accrued pension plan liability, net 6,141



9,104

Other long-term liabilities 2,211



1,750

Long-term debt 51,811



56,806

Total liabilities 152,948



153,398

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $5.00 – 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;

1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061



5,061

Additional paid-in capital 9,947



9,052

Treasury stock, at cost - 414,671,385 and 423,343,707 shares (50,814)



(51,861)

Retained earnings 29,473



34,408

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,550)



(11,659)

Total shareholders' deficit (15,883)



(14,999)

Noncontrolling interests 35



153

Total equity (15,848)



(14,846)

Total liabilities and equity $137,100



$138,552



The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2022

2021 Cash flows – operating activities:





Net loss ($5,053)



($4,290)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided/(used) by operating activities:





Non-cash items –





Share-based plans expense 725



833

Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contribution 1,215



1,233

Depreciation and amortization 1,979



2,144

Investment/asset impairment charges, net 112



98

Customer financing valuation adjustments 37





Gain on dispositions, net (6)



(277)

787 and 777X reach-forward losses



3,460

Other charges and credits, net 364



360

Changes in assets and liabilities –





Accounts receivable 142



(713)

Unbilled receivables 6



(586)

Advances and progress billings 108



2,505

Inventories 420



(1,127)

Other current assets (591)



345

Accounts payable 838



(3,783)

Accrued liabilities 2,956



(3,687)

Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred 1,347



733

Other long-term liabilities (158)



(206)

Pension and other postretirement plans (1,378)



(972)

Customer financing, net 142



210

Other 307



304

Net cash provided/(used) by operating activities 3,512



(3,416)

Cash flows – investing activities:





Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (1,222)



(980)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 35



529

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(6)

Proceeds from dispositions





Contributions to investments (5,051)



(35,713)

Proceeds from investments 10,619



45,489

Purchase of distribution rights





Other (11)



5

Net cash provided by investing activities 4,370



9,324

Cash flows – financing activities:





New borrowings 34



9,795

Debt repayments (1,310)



(15,371)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests





Repayments of distribution rights and other asset financing





Stock options exercised 50



42

Excess tax benefits from share-based payment arrangements





Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (40)



(66)

Common shares repurchased





Dividends paid



—

Other





Net cash used by financing activities (1,266)



(5,600)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (73)



(39)

Net increase in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted 6,543



269

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 8,104



7,835

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period 14,647



8,104

Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments 33



52

Cash & cash equivalents at end of year $14,614



$8,052



The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Summary of Business Segment Data (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31

Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Commercial Airplanes $25,867



$19,493



$9,224



$4,750

Defense, Space & Security 23,162



26,540



6,181



5,862

Global Services 17,611



16,328



4,567



4,291

Boeing Capital 199



272



49



63

Unallocated items, eliminations and other (231)



(347)



(41)



(173)

Total revenues $66,608



$62,286



$19,980



$14,793

(Loss)/earnings from operations:













Commercial Airplanes ($2,370)



($6,475)



($626)



($4,454)

Defense, Space & Security (3,544)



1,544



112



(255)

Global Services 2,727



2,017



634



401

Boeing Capital 29



106



15



7

Segment operating (loss)/earnings (3,158)



(2,808)



135



(4,301)

Unallocated items, eliminations and other (1,532)



(1,267)



(785)



(235)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,143



1,173



297



365

Loss from operations (3,547)



(2,902)



(353)



(4,171)

Other income, net 1,058



551



336



132

Interest and debt expense (2,533)



(2,682)



(632)



(661)

Loss before income taxes (5,022)



(5,033)



(649)



(4,700)

Income tax (expense)/benefit (31)



743



(14)



536

Net loss (5,053)



(4,290)



(663)



(4,164)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (118)



(88)



(29)



(21)

Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($4,935)



($4,202)



($634)



($4,143)

Research and development expense, net:













Commercial Airplanes $1,510



$1,140



$408



$323

Defense, Space & Security 945



818



239



288

Global Services 119



107



30



27

Other 278



184



117



40

Total research and development expense, net $2,852



$2,249



$794



$678

Unallocated items, eliminations and other:













Share-based plans ($114)



($174)



($50)



($3)

Deferred compensation 117



(126)



(87)



(40)

Amortization of previously capitalized interest (95)



(107)



(24)



(41)

Research and development expense, net (278)



(184)



(117)



(40)

Eliminations and other unallocated items (1,162)



(676)



(507)



(111)

Sub-total (included in core operating loss) (1,532)



(1,267)



(785)



(235)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 849



882



228



306

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 294



291



69



59

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,143



1,173



$297



$365

Total ($389)



($94)



($488)



$130



The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Operating and Financial Data (Unaudited)

Deliveries

Twelve months ended

December 31

Three months ended

December 31

Commercial Airplanes

2022

2021

2022

2021

737

387



263



110



84



747

5



7



2



3



767

33



32



12



8



777

24



24



6



4



787

31



14



22



—



Total

480



340



152



99

























Defense, Space & Security

















AH-64 Apache (New)

25

27

5

8

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

50

56

14

14

CH-47 Chinook (New)

19

15

9

3

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

9

5

3

—

F-15 Models

12

16

3

5

F/A-18 Models

14

21

3

6

KC-46 Tanker

15

13

6

6

P-8 Models

12

16

2

5

MH-139

4

—

—

—

Commercial and Civil Satellites

4

—

2

—

Military Satellites

1

—

1

—









































































Total backlog (Dollars in millions)





















December 31

2022

December 31

2021 Commercial Airplanes





















$329,824

$296,882 Defense, Space & Security





















54,373

59,828 Global Services





















19,338

20,496 Unallocated items, eliminations and other





















846

293 Total backlog





















$404,381

$377,499





























Contractual backlog





















$381,977

$356,362 Unobligated backlog





















22,404

21,137 Total backlog





















$404,381

$377,499































The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating (loss)/earnings, core operating margin, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, (loss)/earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.















































(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Fourth Quarter 2022 Fourth Quarter 2021





$ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share Revenues





19,980





14,793



Loss from operations (GAAP)





(353)





(4,171)



Operating margin (GAAP)





(1.8) %



(28.2) %



















FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:















Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





(228)





(306)



Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





(69)





(59)



FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





(297)





(365)



Core operating loss (non-GAAP)





($650)





($4,536)



Core operating margin (non-GAAP)





(3.3) %



(30.7) %



















Diluted loss per share (GAAP)







($1.06)





($7.02)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





($228)

(0.38)



($306)

(0.52)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment







(69)

(0.12)





(59)



(0.10)

Non-operating pension expense





(215)

(0.35)



(147)

(0.26)

Non-operating postretirement expense







(14)

(0.02)





15



0.03

Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1





110

0.18



104

0.18

Subtotal of adjustments





($416)

($0.69)



($393)

($0.67)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)







($1.75)





($7.69)



















Weighted average diluted shares (in millions)







598.9





590.3





1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating (loss)/earnings, core operating margin, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, (loss)/earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.















































(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Full Year 2022 Full Year 2021





$ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share Revenues





66,608





62,286



Loss from operations (GAAP)





(3,547)





(2,902)



Operating margin (GAAP)





(5.3) %



(4.7) %



















FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:















Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





(849)





(882)



Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





(294)





(291)



FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





(1,143)





(1,173)



Core operating loss (non-GAAP)





($4,690)





($4,075)



Core operating margin (non-GAAP)





(7.0) %



(6.5) %



















Diluted loss per share (GAAP)







($8.30)





($7.15)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment





($849)

(1.43)



($882)

(1.50)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment







(294)

(0.49)





(291)

(0.49)

Non-operating pension expense





(881)

(1.47)



(528)

(0.91)

Non-operating postretirement expense







(58)

(0.10)





(1)

0.00

Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1





437

0.73



357

0.61

Subtotal of adjustments





($1,645)

($2.76)



($1,345)

($2.29)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)







($11.06)





($9.44)



















Weighted average diluted shares (in millions)







595.2





588.0





1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The table provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, operating cash flow. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of this non-GAAP financial measure.















Full Year 2023 (dollars in billions) Outlook Operating Cash Flow $4.5 - $6.5 Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment ($1.5) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $3.0 - $5.0

