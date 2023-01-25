DIGIORNO® WILL GIVE FANS FREE PIZZA IF A BIG GAME KICK "DOINKS" OFF THE GOALPOST

DiGiorno just might have you rooting for an errant kick as it continues to raise the stakes for the championship game

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of rooting for a pi-worthy score, DIGIORNO® is turning its attention toward the kickers and offering fans a brand-new way to win free pizza during the Big Game. If at any point during pro football's final matchup on February 12, a kick hits an upright or the crossbar of the goalpost (causing a DOINK), lucky fans could win free DIGIORNO pizza.

Why put stakes on something that most teams hope to avoid? Whether it's an agonizing double-DOINK, a last-second miss that could've won the game, or a DOINK that still manages to bounce through the uprights, field goal and extra point attempts already cook up all sorts of excitement.

This year, DIGIORNO wants to tackle fans' heartbreak (or add to their celebration) with something that everyone can cheer for.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

Starting on Saturday, February 4 through 11:59 p.m. ET on February 12, fans can enter online at DiGiornoDoinks.com for a chance to win. If any field goal or extra point attempt bounces off the uprights or crossbar during the Big Game, lucky winners will receive a coupon redeemable for one (1) free DIGIORNO pizza.

"Year after year, our Big Game program has brought even more intrigue to the championship game, keeping DIGIORNO Pizza top of mind for football fans," said Adam Graves, President, Pizza & Snacking Division at Nestlé USA. "This year, we're excited to put a new twist on our annual campaign, with a compelling new way for people to engage with both the game and our pizza. We're committed to showing up in fresh new ways – through our promotions and product portfolio."

Administration of the sweepstakes is contingent on the occurrence of the football making contact with an upright or the crossbar of the goalpost during an extra point or field goal attempt in the football game on February 12. If this does not occur, then the sweepstakes drawing will not take place.

Building A Championship Roster

What's football without pizza? Most likely a miss. Just like a DOINK. With eight delicious crust types, you can always count on the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO for your at-home watch parties. No matter the outcome, DIGIORNO is always the M-V-P (Most Valuable Pizza).

Turn to the M-V-Pizza for the biggest sports day of the year, so you can skip delivery fumbles like cold pizza, late arrival or wrong toppings. DIGIORNO bakes fresh in your own oven – and of course, is ready during the biggest moments of the game.

Hungry for that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now. For more information, visit DiGiorno.com and follow @DiGiorno on Instagram and Facebook.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

DiGiorno Doinks Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. and D.C., 18 YEARS OR OLDER (19 FOR RESIDENTS OF AL OR NE, 21 AND OLDER FOR RESIDENTS OF MS). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes begins 2/4/2023 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 2/12/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Administration of Sweepstakes contingent on the occurrence of the football making contact with an upright goal post, or the crossbar of the field goal, during an extra point or field goal attempt in the 2/12/23 football game. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For entry form, Official Rules, prize descriptions and information on the specific game event that must take place for Sweepstakes drawing to occur, visit www.DiGiornoDoinks.com. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209.

