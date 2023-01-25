Former DOJ Trial Attorney Jason Crawford Returns to Crowell & Moring

Focuses on investigations and litigation with a particular emphasis on the False Claims Act

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring expands its False Claims Act, investigations, and government contracts practices with the addition of Jason M. Crawford, a former trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, Fraud Section. Crawford investigated and litigated FCA cases that resulted in the recovery of millions of dollars for the U.S. Treasury and federal programs.

At the Justice Department, Crawford led numerous investigations into alleged violations of an array of government contracting laws such as the Truth in Negotiations Act; the Buy American Act; organizational conflicts of interest clauses; the Procurement Integrity Act; the price reduction clause; and cost accounting standards. Crawford also handled FCA matters involving health care entities, medical device manufacturers, and American importers. In addition, Crawford worked for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, where he prosecuted crimes, including an individual who had threatened to assassinate a sitting member of Congress following the January 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Crawford began his legal career at Crowell as an associate fresh out of Georgetown University Law School, working his way to co-leader of the firm's FCA working group before leaving the firm three years ago for the Justice Department. He has a well-established track record of conducting complex internal investigations, responding strategically to government subpoenas, and navigating parallel proceedings.

Crawford rejoins the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office, where he will draw upon his experience leading investigations and prosecuting cases in the government to help clients navigate federal investigations and whistleblower-initiated inquiries. He joins a growing list of Crowell lawyers who have returned to the firm after serving in senior positions in the federal government, including most recently Tyler O'Connor and Agustin D. Orozco.

"In a period of heightened enforcement and increased oversight, having a person with Jason's stellar procurement fraud experience is more important than ever for our clients," said Daniel R. Forman, co-chair of the firm's Government Contracts Group. "Jason joins the firm's expanding roster of former prosecutors and enforcement attorneys from the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney's Offices helping to successfully defend and counsel clients regarding all manner of government investigations, criminal trials, regulatory enforcement actions, and internal investigations."

"I am very excited to return home," Crawford said. "Crowell is an excellent platform for my practice, given the firm's deep bench of investigatory and litigation capabilities, combined with its substantive experience in the regulated industries in which FCA actions and government investigations frequently arise. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the firm to help serve our clients."

A recognized thought leader on FCA developments, Crawford has written and presented extensively on key trends and significant cases involving the fraud statute.

Crawford earned his law degree and undergraduate degree from Georgetown University, where he was selected as a Harry S. Truman Scholar and George F. Baker Scholar. He also attended Oxford University on a full scholarship, where he received a degree in modern history and politics. He previously clerked for Judge Thomas Wheeler on the United States Court of Federal Claims.

