HiBid Auctions Top $35M in Mid-January Sales, with Jewelry, Furniture, Figurines, and More Now Available To Bidders

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid facilitated the sale of over $35.4 million in gross auction proceeds through more than 1,350 online-only and webcast auctions held on the auction site last week. In auctions taking place from January 16th through the 22nd, more than 620,000 lots were sold with an average of 1.05 million bidders per day using HiBid.

This week, lots open for bidding on HiBid will give buyers a wealth of opportunities to acquire romantic gifts ahead of Valentine's Day, including luxury watches for men and women and stunning diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Buyers will also find mid-century modern furniture, coffee and sofa tables, Oriental-style rugs, framed art, figurines, and a wide range of other home furnishing items, plus such musical instruments as an antique piano and a Moog Theremin.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide.

January 16th-22nd, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $35.4 Million

Lots Sold: 620,159

Online-Only Auctions: 1,271

Webcast Auctions: 95

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.05 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.68 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Fine Jewelry and Coin Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Date: January 25th

Seller: American Jewelry & Coin Auction LLC

View Auction Catalog

Mid-Century, Collectibles, and More Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: January 16th-25th

Seller: Light in the Attic Estates

View Auction Catalog

Furniture, Furnishings, and More

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: December 19th-January 31st

Seller: Herron Auction and Realty

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

