Hicks Thomas Partner John B. Thomas Among Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America for 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce a repeat honor for partner John B. Thomas who has been named to Lawdragon's 2023 500 Leading Lawyers in America list. This is the fourth year in a row that Mr. Thomas has been singled out for his exemplary work in Business Litigation.

The other attorneys at Hicks Thomas are also no strangers to Lawdragon's lists of elite legal professionals. Just last year, all 12 partners were named among the publication's inaugural list of leading litigators in America.

"Everyone at Hicks Thomas – not just me or others receiving an award – understands that our clients are the most important part of our practice," said Mr. Thomas. "Knowing that all of the lawyers here provide consistent, quality work for our clients is what gets me up in the morning."

Mr. Thomas has represented clients from a wide range of industries and backgrounds, including banking and finance, energy companies, health care, manufacturing, sales, and transportation. The quality of his representation has earned him accolades among the top legal publications, and professional organizations in the country. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for his work in Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property, listed among the best business litigators in the state by Texas Super Lawyers, named a top environmental trial lawyer by Chambers USA, and has earned repeat recognition from Benchmark Litigation.

Published annually, the Lawdragon 500 guides choose honorees based on an open peer-nomination process, intense independent third-party research, and thorough editorial evaluation to single out the best-of-the-best in various legal areas. The Lawdragon team has more than a century of combined experience in legal reporting and analysis, aided by an equally proficient team of editorial advisors who specialize in litigation practice.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

