Lady M Confections Unveils Luxurious Bon Bon Gift Set to Celebrate Valentine's Day

A first of its kind for Lady M, the limited-edition Valentine's Day "You Are Loved" Gift Set features three exquisite new Bon Bon flavors

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced its first-ever Valentine's Day Bon Bon Gift Set. The You Are Loved Gift Set is packaged in a classic heart-shaped gift box and inside, nestled among beautiful foil details and floral illustrations, are three new Lady Bon Bon flavors that are sure to become instant favorites.

"We're thrilled to announce our first-ever Valentine's Day Gift Set – I may be biased, but there really is no sweeter way to show your love this season," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "The You Are Loved Gift Set provides an elevated take on a holiday classic – from the exterior and interior design to the thoughtfully inspired confections, it's a gift your Valentine (or Galentine!) won't soon forget."

The new gourmet candy flavors include:

Lychee Rose Almonds – Roasted almonds dipped in an elegant lychee, rose, and raspberry-infused white chocolate.

Raspberry Kissed Jellies – These soft, chewy and vibrant French raspberry fruit jellies are gently sprinkled with delicate sugar crystals.

Salted Caramel Pearls – Sweet and crispy cereal balls coated in a luxurious salted caramel-infused milk chocolate shell.

Lady M's You Are Loved Gift Set ($34) is available for preorder online at LadyM.com starting today and will be in all US Lady M Boutiques starting Wednesday, February 1st. To find more information on Lady M, please visit www.ladym.com.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

