In 2022 SPLICE Software sees more client growth and increased demand for multi-channel experience

SPLICE Software believes in a world where everyone receives communication how and when they want to, based on their permissions.

Customer experience is top of mind and SPLICE ensures our clients can call, text, email and chat with their customers and prospects. We remain committed to ensuring the customer receives the messages they want and need in their preferred channel.

2022 was a great year and once again our culture remained key to our ability to consistently deliver results!

Our belief is that it can be better, that we are great team players, that we love to learn, that we desire to succeed and that we are accountable to ourselves, to each other and to our client. Together we celebrate some of our favorite successes such as:

2022 the hybrid workplace became official. Some of our staff remained working from home, many returned to the office and some continue to be remote. Regardless of where we start our day, when you are a SPLICE'r you are drawn together in the belief that it can be better. With pride, we work together to provide solutions that are safe, fun and easy!

We celebrate our client and partner wins:

SPLICE Software also received several industry awards and recognition throughout the year including:

Gold Titan Award for Company of the Year 2022 – SPLICE Dialog Suite®

Raising the Bar 2022 TINYaward! –

Customer Communication Platform of the Year – SPLICE Dialog Suite®

We'd like to thank our channel partners; without you it would not be possible!

"2022 was tremendously solid year in every department and has set us up very nicely for a fantastic 2023," says Tara Kelly, president and CEO of SPLICE Software.

About SPLICE Software: SPLICE Software is in the business of driving real conversations with customers for retailers, insurers, financial institutions, and healthcare providers. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, email and voice first all with full Opt-In Management. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website , connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

