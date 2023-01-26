Arkose Labs Launches SMS Toll Fraud ROI Calculator for CISOs to Estimate Cost Savings Associated with Stopping Costly Attacks

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the leading provider of bot management and account security solutions, announced today the launch of a new SMS Toll Fraud online ROI calculator. This innovative tool enables CISOs to quickly estimate the cost savings associated with stopping SMS Toll Fraud, a serious operational and financial threat to enterprises.

New IRSF fraud ROI calculator provides an instant report of bespoke cost-savings results for each company.

SMS Toll Fraud, also known as International Revenue Share Fraud ( IRSF ), is a type of cybercrime that occurs when attackers hijack voice or SMS one-time passwords for monetary gain. This type of attack not only disrupts business operations and damages a company's reputation, but also it can result in significant monthly financial losses.

Recent research indicates that SMS Toll Fraud has increased six-fold to more than $10 billion today up from $1.8 billion in 2013.

"SMS Toll Fraud is a very sophisticated type of attack, and it's a growing problem for enterprises, which makes it critical for companies to have the tools and resources to protect themselves," said Arkose Labs founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk . "Our new online calculator enables banks, e-commerce companies, and telcos to quickly and easily estimate the potential cost savings associated with stopping SMS Toll Fraud and helps them make informed decisions about their cybersecurity strategy."

Arkose Labs is one of the few providers that has deep experience in identifying and stopping SMS Toll Fraud, resulting in material cost savings for its customers. Read new case studies about how the company saved enterprises millions of dollars in SMS Toll Fraud charges per month.

The Arkose Labs SMS Toll Fraud online ROI calculator is easy to use and provides an instant report of bespoke results for each company.

Businesses can access the Arkose Labs SMS Toll Fraud ROI calculator for free here .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-based platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 Million Credential Stuffing Warranty™. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company ranked as 106th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Fast500 list.

