Boldly Bursts onto the Scene with Its Plant-Based Seafood

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldly , a new plant-based food brand, announces the forthcoming launch of their line of 100% vegan seafood, including calamari, salmon and tuna sashimi, shrimp, crab sticks, and white fish filets. Boldly is disrupting the plant-based food and seafood industry with products that deliver on taste and texture like that of conventional seafood. Their offerings bring cutting-edge innovation and diversity to the young, but fast-growing plant-based seafood category.

As consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental and sustainability issues tied to seafood such as overfishing and health concerns from high mercury and heavy metal levels, Boldly is bringing 100% vegan seafood to the $600+ billion global seafood market. With konjac root vegetable as a core ingredient, Boldly is on a mission to accelerate the proliferation of plant-based proteins in foodservice by creating a positive experience centered around community while addressing health and environmental concerns.

Boldly is founded by Allen Zelden, who is also co-founder of PlantForm, the private label arm of a plant-based manufacturing operation with global distribution across five continents and over 1,000 SKU's on the market. The brand will launch this summer through restaurant and foodservice partnerships across the country, with the goal of serving flexitarian consumers who are looking to adjust their seafood intake by including plant-based alternatives.

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Boldly is offering the first ever preview of its seafood at SEED Food & Wine Festival in Miami, taking place from January 26th - 29th, 2023, where they will be participating in tastings, panel discussions and an exclusive dinner collaboration with Planta, one of the most creative and beloved plant-based restaurants in the country.

For more information including upcoming preview tastings, events and activations, please visit www.boldlyfoods.com and follow along @boldly.foods .

