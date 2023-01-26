BPA Solutions Confirms its Tenth Order to A California Private School Funded by the EANS Approved Program to Improve Indoor Air Quality in California Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") announced today that its subsidiary, BPA Solutions, a premier provider and consultant for clean air services, fulfilled another purchase order of Certified HEPA, AirBox air purification units for what is now the tenth school as part of the California EANS program.

SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Ryan Cowell, BPA Solutions CEO, said, "Adding another school purchase to our platform showcases schools' efforts to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) in their buildings. We look forward to continuing our efforts in California and providing any additional support in their ongoing efforts to improve the health and safety of their campus buildings."

AirBox units are made and manufactured in Statesville, North Carolina, and are certified "Made in the USA" products. Each unit is quality control tested before leaving the assembly floor. BPA Solutions uses only the highest quality components to build the leading air purifier designed for commercial use but is usable in any location. Every unit produced uses Certified HEPA filtration, the highest filtration certification available today.

BPA Solutions is an industry expert in improving indoor air quality. BPA Solutions has been working with schools using ESSER, EANS, and FEMA dollars. The Company is uniquely qualified to effectively implement air purification solutions and utilize the existing federal funding for clients.

About BPA Solutions

At BPA Solutions, we believe in providing schools with products and services designed to create a healthier, safer school environment. Our flagship entity, BOX Pure Air, introduced us to the school industry and the daily problems schools face. As we continue to expand, we are constantly looking for ways to provide quality resources at a reasonable cost to schools.

BOX Pure Air - Air Purification and indoor air quality solutions

LifeShield+ - Bullet-resistant window shades & door shields



For more information, please visit BPA Consulting - guidance for schools on receiving and spending federal grant moneyFor more information, please visit BPAsolutions.com

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com, www.bostonsolar.us, www.bpasolutions.com, and www.boxpureair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SinglePoint Inc Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

Investors@SinglePoint.com

212.389.9782 ext. 107

BPA Solutions Contact Information:

info@boxpureairsolutions.com

843.302.2838

www.solutionsbpa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.