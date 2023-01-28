automotiveMastermind Integrates with DealerSocket to Improve Efficiency for Dealership Sales Teams

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced an integration between Mastermind, aM's flagship automated sales and marketing platform, and DealerSocket, Solera's industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) software.

The integration will create a more efficient workflow for dealers using both platforms with integration of the notes feature as a first phase. Mastermind's notes feature allows dealers to enter written notes on any customer interaction or touchpoint to keep track of communications with customers and their purchase history. The integration will ensure customer activities records are consistent in their CRM.

"Strategic integrations are a focus area for us in 2023, and this integration with DealerSocket will help our dealer partners streamline operations and gain a more comprehensive view of their customers," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "With this integration, dealers will save time by automating manual and repetitive processes and receive an updated and complete record of notes in their DealerSocket CRM. Our goal with this integration is to make sales teams' lives easier and to give them increased visibility into a customer's status in the sales process."

The notes integration is the first phase of a two-way data integration between aM and DealerSocket that will help streamline operations within dealerships.

"Adding automotiveMastermind to our partner network contributes to the growth and success of our dealer customers," said DealerSocket Senior Business Development Manager Greg Hammond. "DealerSocket's integration program is based on open standards so that valued partners, such as automotiveMastermind, can easily integrate with our CRM. The open integration program keeps costs low, saving dealers money while providing them with more value-added features and functionality."

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

