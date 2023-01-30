Doug Lance Promoted to Senior Vice-President

Will originate new investments in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Doug Lance, formerly Vice-President, to Senior Vice-President.

Doug Lance will have primary deployment and operational responsibilities for new investment originations in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Since 2020, Mr. Lance has initiated or completed four projects with an aggregate value exceeding $112M.

"Doug has been one of the top producers at Brennan Investment Group in both 2021 and 2022," said Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Managing Principal for Brennan's Midwest region. "As well, we are very pleased with Doug's robust pipeline for 2023 and beyond. Underwritten for today's market, we have confidence, along with our partners, that these prospective investments will meet or exceed our investment standards."

"I am proud to be part of the Midwest team at Brennan and grateful for this opportunity," said Doug Lance. "Working alongside experienced industrial practitioners, in a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, is a great environment for both Team Brennan and our partners."

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

