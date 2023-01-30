Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces election of new director

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Toni Townes-Whitley has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective March 1, 2023.

Townes-Whitley is a global technology leader whose career spans more than 35 years, most recently as president of U.S. Regulated Industries at Microsoft Corporation. Prior to Microsoft, she held leadership roles with CGI Federal and Unisys Corporation. Townes-Whitley currently serves as an independent director on the boards of Nasdaq and PNC Financial Services.

"The addition of Toni's broad experience and extensive technology background to our board will be a tremendous asset to the company and its shareholders," said John Surma, chairman of the MPC board of directors. "On behalf of the board, it's a pleasure for me to welcome Toni. We look forward to her perspectives, her expertise and her business acumen as we continue our relentless pursuit of long-term, sustainable value in a changing world."

The election of Townes-Whitley will increase the number of directors on the MPC board to 12.

In her role at Microsoft, Townes-Whitley led the strategy for driving digital transformation with customers and partners across the U.S. public sector and commercial regulated industries. With P&L responsibility for a $16 billion portfolio, she was one of the leading business executives at Microsoft, and in the technology industry. Ms. Townes-Whitley developed a track record of accelerating and sustaining profitable business while building high-performance teams. She also helped launch new initiatives at Microsoft, building the ethics framework for Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, and establishing herself as a leader in diversity and inclusion efforts. Townes-Whitley has been recognized as a business leader, including by Fortune's Most Powerful Women: Ones to Watch, Women in Technology Leadership, Black Enterprise Top Executive, and many other organizations.

Townes-Whitley earned her bachelor's degree in Public Policy & Economics from Princeton University and has received certifications from Wharton Executive Education, New York University and the Performance Management Institute. She serves on several not-for-profit boards as well.

