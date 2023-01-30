Viasat Sets February 7, 2023 for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the market closes, via a letter to shareholders posted to the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 internationally and reference the conference ID 9690359. The live webcast will be available on Viasat's Investor Relations website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

