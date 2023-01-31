BPA Solutions Confirms Initial Order of Units to a University in North Carolina To Improve Indoor Air Quality

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") announced today that its subsidiary, BPA Solutions, a premier provider and consultant for clean air services, fulfilled an initial purchase order of Certified HEPA, AIRBOX air purification units to a university in North Carolina.

SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Ran Johnston, BPA Solutions VP of Sales, said, "Adding another University purchase to our platform showcases continued efforts by schools to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) at their campuses. Working with a North Carolina educational institution is always a pleasure, and this order is a same-day delivery made it all the more special. The quick turnaround is a testament to AIRBOX and another example of the benefits of selling to in-state universities."

AIRBOX units are made and manufactured in Statesville, North Carolina, and are certified "Made in the USA" products. Each unit is quality control tested before leaving the assembly floor. BPA Solutions uses only the highest quality components to build the leading air purifier designed for commercial use but is usable in any location. Every unit produced uses Certified HEPA filtration, the highest filtration certification available today.

BPA Solutions is an industry expert in improving indoor air quality. BPA Solutions is an industry expert in improving indoor air quality. BPA Solutions has been working with schools using ESSER , EANS , and FEMA dollars . The Company is uniquely qualified to effectively implement air purification solutions and assist school administrators with tapping into the existing Federal funding.

Indoor Air Quality is strongly correlated with students' health and learning potential . Most Americans spend the majority of their time indoors, creating a significant emphasis on how indoor air affects us all. Clean indoor air can improve quality of life and reduce respiratory infections and the risk of various chronic conditions such as asthma. For students, this means more time to focus and study without distraction. Furthermore, better IAQ reduces the potential for transmission of infectious diseases. Homes and public spaces can benefit from the best air quality monitors and filters for mold and other pollutants for health and protection.

AIRBOX™ , the only commercial-grade air purifier made in the USA, made the same-day in-state delivery of this order, continuing their commitment to serving schools in their area. BPA Solutions is proud to work with AIRBOX and share its commitment to quality products and timely delivery.

About BPA Solutions

At BPA Solutions, we believe in providing schools with products and services designed to create a healthier, safer school environment. Our flagship entity, BOX Pure Air, introduced us to the school industry and the daily problems schools face. As we continue to expand, we are constantly looking for ways to provide quality resources at a reasonable cost to schools.

BOX Pure Air - Air Purification and indoor air quality solutions

LifeShield+ - Bullet-resistant window shades & door shields



For more information, please visit BPAsolutions.com BPA Consulting - guidance for schools on receiving and spending federal grant moneyFor more information, please visit

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SinglePoint Inc Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

Investors@SinglePoint.com

212.389.9782 ext. 107

BPA Solutions Contact Information:

info@bpasolutions.com

843.302.2838

www.bpasolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.