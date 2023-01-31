Generac to Expand its Clean Energy Offering with the Addition of Residential Electrical Vehicle Chargers

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the introduction of its first electric vehicle charging system. The Generac EV charger offers electric vehicle owners a reliable and easy-to-install home charger from one of the most respected names in residential power.

The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger capable of charging a car battery in as little as four to six hours, depending on the car battery's capacity and charge need. The unit's J1772 connector is out-of-the-box compatible with nearly all EVs on the market today, and a NEMA-4 enclosure makes the unit rated for both indoor and outdoor residential installation.

"We've seen an unprecedented rise in demand for electric vehicles in the United States," said Joshua Brister, director of product management at Generac. "We're excited to help satisfy this high demand by adding the Generac EV charger to our network of energy technology products."

The Generac EV charger will be available through Generac's omni channel sales outlets including leading home improvement retailers, wholesalers, and hardware stores. Customers will also have the ability to have an in-home consultation with a turnkey installation through Generac's dealers by visiting the website and filling out a contact form.

"Electric vehicle owners need confidence that they can quickly charge to get where they need to go," said Nick Schmidling, senior product manager at Generac. "As a leader in home energy technology, we're introducing a product that homeowners can rely on, with a name brand they have come to trust for nearly 65 years."

The Generac EV charger is the latest in Generac's complete line of home energy solutions and will be mass marketed and available for purchase in the second half of 2023. To learn more about the Generac EV charger, visit the website.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

