J.P. Morgan Asset Management Appoints Michael Conrath as Chief Retirement Strategist

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Michael Conrath as Chief Retirement Strategist, commencing February 1. In the role, Michael will define the firm's retirement research agenda and lead the Retirement Insights team, which serves as the engine for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's market-leading research, leveraging JPMorgan Chase's unique access to spending and saving data to improve retirement outcomes for all Americans. Based in New York, Michael will report to Dan Oldroyd, Portfolio Manager and Head of Target Date Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Michael has been with J.P. Morgan Asset Management for more than 11 years, most recently as Head of Education Savings where he co-created "College Planning Essentials", a powerful tool for guiding families toward college saving goals. Prior to joining the firm, Michael was wealth planning director at AllianceBernstein, where he spent more than a decade developing college savings, wealth transfer and retirement planning initiatives. He previously held similar roles at Morgan Stanley and New York Life.

"As one of the industry's foremost retirement providers, J.P. Morgan Asset Management continues to differentiate itself through data-fueled research, insights and thought leadership," said Dan Oldroyd, Portfolio Manager and Head of Target Date Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Michael's extensive track record of helping people save for college and retirement make him the perfect fit to lead our Retirement Insights program, designed to provide plan sponsors, financial professionals and individuals with the insights and tools they need to make informed retirement decisions."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management serves millions of DC plan participants, offering industry-leading insights such as the Guide to Retirement, Retirement by the Numbers, Guide to the Markets, Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions and spending and saving research in collaboration with the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). The firm also provides a one-stop-shop of digital tools and resources including Target Date Compass®, Core Menu EvaluatorSM and Price SmartSM.

