MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (iPaaS)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Gartner® named MuleSoft a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (iPaaS). This is the eighth time that MuleSoft has been recognized.

As a leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and automation, MuleSoft provides easy-to-use tools to integrate systems and data from anywhere — on-premises, cloud, or hybrid. Using MuleSoft, teams from IT to business users can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that provide efficient growth and faster time to value while creating differentiated customer experiences.

"The Gartner recognition of MuleSoft as a Leader, we feel, signals the value we consistently deliver to our customers," said Brent Hayward, Chief Executive Officer, MuleSoft. "Our customers trust MuleSoft to deliver easy-to-use technology that saves time, increases productivity, and enables great experiences through unparalleled integration, APIs, and automation. These are all key to our continued Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide."

This Gartner recognition follows MuleSoft's latest release of Anypoint Code Builder in open beta. This next-generation web-based IDE allows developers to design, develop, and deploy APIs, integrations, and automations from a single environment. This enables developers to empower business teams to build their own automations by developing APIs in Anypoint Platform and sharing it in MuleSoft Composer , further strengthening collaboration across teams.

Hayward continued, "MuleSoft provides customers with a complete suite of automation and integration tools and technologies that help companies do more with less while capturing value to create new opportunities and growth."

