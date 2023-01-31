Primasun Joins Global Healthcare Leaders to Develop Core Measures of Sleep

Partnering with Digital Medicine Society (DiME), the company aims to improve population health through sleep with optimized clinical measures

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primasun , an end-to-end clinically-supported solution that connects patients with coordinated sleep care, today announced it has joined Digital Medicine Society's (DiMe) Core Measures of Sleep Project to help define a set of core digital clinical measures in sleep. The company joins other DiMe partners including Google, GSK, JazzPharma, Eli Lilly and Company, SleepNumber, Dreem, HumanFirst and Sage Therapeutics to support the advancement of self-monitored sleep health for early intervention and overall population health.

Primasun joins Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) as a partner of the Core Measures of Sleep project. (PRNewswire)

More than a third of U.S. adults struggle with their sleep, which can often be the first indicator of a larger health issue or even chronic disease like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or Alzheimer's disease. While approximately 30% of U.S. adults use wearable devices to monitor their sleep, heart rate, and other health conditions, there is a lack of consensus on the clinical measures required to drive improved outcomes for patients.

It is critical that we optimize how sleep, one of the most important indicators of health, is measured in the digital age.

DiMe's newest digital measures project, Core Measures of Sleep, aims to build a shared foundation for clinical measures that accelerate research, enhance care, and power public health. The project is also leading the way for better approaches so that sleep data can be collected remotely, from the comfort and routine of one's own home and bed.

"At Primasun, we're focused on paving a more equitable and efficient path to clinical sleep care. We believe DiMe's project will play a critical role in doing just that by optimizing measures that can be used throughout the industry to help enable earlier identification and treatment of sleep disorders," said Jonathon Lobbins, CEO of Primasun. "As untreated sleep disorders continue to impact our lives and communities, we're proud to partner with DiMe and other leaders across the digital health ecosystem to build a measurable future where everyone can achieve healthy sleep."

"If every organization interested in sleep measurement continues to select and develop its own measures independently, it will take decades to realize the promise of digital clinical measures to improve lives," said Dr. Pip Griffiths, DiMe's Project Lead for the sleep project. "We have a stellar team that has come together to align on a unified digital measure that will fast-track research, development, and solutions to provide care to the individuals that our industry is in place to serve."

About Primasun

Primasun, formed by a joint venture between ResMed and Verily, is an end-to-end clinically-supported solution that connects patients with coordinated sleep care. Primasun uses cutting-edge sleep technology and insights from world-class researchers to power its comprehensive digital platform. Combining access to board-certified sleep physicians for treatment, personalized coaching, and educational resources all in one app, Primasun guides patients to happier, healthier lives.

For more information, please visit primasun.com .

About the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for digital medicine. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a tech timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs. Join us to advance the ethical, effective, equitable, and safe use of digital medicine to redefine healthcare and improve lives.

Primasun Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primasun