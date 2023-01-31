Respiray Announces Launch of Wear A+, an Innovative Solution for the 50+ Million Allergy Sufferers in the US

European Health Tech Company, Respiray Proudly Introduces Wear A+, Available for Pre-Order January 31st

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiray , the European tech company known for its innovative approach to health technology and improving air quality, announced its new groundbreaking wearable device that helps fight airborne allergies - Respiray Wear A+. It will be available for pre-order on Indiegogo starting today with a limited early bird special offer featured upon its initial launch.

Respiray (PRNewswire)

Ahead of the spring allergy season, production of Respiray Wear A+ will begin in February. The first Indiegogo backers will get the products by the end of February just in time for allergy season. Respiray Wear A+ offers a simple solution for people with airborne allergies.

"This product came to life from my own personal struggle with airborne allergies," said Respiray's CEO, Karl Annus. "We optimized the airflow and speed in order to create an allergen-free zone around users' faces. The product is also lightweight (8.8 oz), easy to use, comfortable to wear, and most importantly affordable. After 2+ years, 117 prototypes, and extensive testing, we are proud to launch Respiray Wear A+."

Respiray Wear A+ was unveiled to the US public for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month and created a buzz with its unique design and successful approach to combating allergies. The international interest in the product continued in Dubai at the Arab Health conference as it gained more praise for its ability to eliminate most airborne irritants including pet dander, dust, pollen, and mold.

This easy-to-use device brings relief to allergy sufferers. The working principle is simple – the device filters out airborne allergen particles and blows allergen-free air to the user's face. This groundbreaking product has been proven effective by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) and the world's leading testing and certification company SGS in Michigan. The SGS test showed that the device filters out 99.9% of airborne allergen particles. The ECARF clinical trials demonstrated how wearing the Respiray Wear A+ during the pollen season can be recommended as an effective non-drug alternative for those allergic to pollen.

Professor Karl-Christian Bergmann, the Chairman of the ECARF states: "Our clinical trials showed that Respiray's Wear A+ offers very high protection even on days with high pollen load in the air. We need good air to have good health – it's really that simple."

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), around 400 million people globally are affected by allergic rhinitis caused by pollutants such as pollens, dust mites, and mold. In the US, 10-30% of the population suffers from this condition, with the number continuously growing. In response to this global health concern, Respiray Wear A+ was created to easily reduce the common symptoms triggered by allergies including sneezing, nasal congestion, and watery eyes.

The device is rechargeable and very simple to use, offering fast relief at the click of a button. This means no more allergic reactions when indoors – while cleaning, being with pets, or working in dusty environments. Each easily replaceable filter lasts for 200 working hours, depending on the device's operating environment and how often it's used. Relax and breathe - this is clean air made simple.

ABOUT RESPIRAY

Respiray is a European technology company focused on developing and manufacturing wearable devices that help people live healthier lives. Respiray emerged from the research and development company, Ldiamon – a business that boasts over 15 years of experience developing and manufacturing medical applications. The company has received funding from parent-company Ldiamon, and other private investors including Skype's co-founder Jaan Tallinn.

Respiray's first product, the Respiray Wearable Air Purifier, was developed to provide protection from airborne viruses during the pandemic. The success of this product earned Respiray multiple global awards including the Financial Times and Seedstars Challenge – Top 30 Health Start-Up 2021, the Healthcare Innovation World Cup 2021, and more.

With the launch of Respiray Wear A+, Respiray continues to build an international brand known for its unique and forward-thinking approach to health technology and improving air quality. Clean air has become a luxury which it shouldn't be. Respiray's mission is to make it accessible to everyone. To learn more, please visit respiray.com .

Respiray Logo (PRNewswire)

