Shippo Becomes First Shipping Platform with a FedEx Platform Account, Bringing Merchants New Service Levels at Improved Rates

Agreement allows FedEx to reach non-enterprise e-commerce merchants at scale while affording sellers access to discounted rates not previously available to businesses of their size

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo , a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses, today announced that it is the first multi-carrier shipping company to receive a Platform Account from FedEx. With this agreement, Shippo can now offer U.S.-based merchants special discounted FedEx shipping services – including FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) – directly from its platform. These services can be leveraged without the need to create a FedEx account.

In addition to offering improved rates to merchants using Shippo, this expanded alliance gives FedEx access to the tens of thousands of small-to-mid-market e-commerce sellers that Shippo serves through a single point of contact.

"Our goal of building the shipping layer of the internet means connecting our tens of thousands of merchant customers with the best, most diversified set of carrier and delivery options as possible," said Laura Behrens Wu, co-founder and CEO of Shippo. "Our expanded agreement with FedEx – the first of its kind for FedEx with a shipping platform – is a massive step towards our mission of simplifying shipping for all merchants. We're thrilled to be bringing these rates to aid businesses of all sizes and to continue growing and enabling our customers to grow."

As of today, all merchants have frictionless access to the new FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) rates secured via Shippo's FedEx Platform Account from within the Shippo web app:

FedEx Ground Economy allows e-commerce merchants to ship packages weighing up to 70 pounds and measuring up to 130 inches in length plus width; this service level usually takes packages two-to-seven business days to arrive at customers' doorsteps. In addition to discounts, benefits include:

FCIP allows merchants to ship packages originating in the U.S. to over 190 countries across the globe, covering 95% of the global GDP within an average delivery time of two-to-seven business days. In addition to discounts, benefits include:

*Note: FedEx Delivery Manager is required for these features

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship and continue to team with Shippo to make shipping better and easier for small and mid-sized businesses" said Ryan Kelly, Vice President, Marketing, at FedEx.

Discounted FedEx rates are available to Shippo customers now. For more information, including a how-to on working with FedEx please visit our blog .

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 120,000 businesses, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 85+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit goshippo.com.

